East Coast Wings and Grill debuts sweet heat menu

Casual dining franchise East Coast Wings and Grill launches its Sweet Heat Wave limited-time menu.

The new menu features six tropical-inspired creations starring the duo of peach and mango.

Mango menu items include the Hot Honey Mango Bango wings, covered in sweet flavors of honey, mango, garlic and chili Thai that are mixed with a hint of habanero peppers and bang bang sauce, as well as Sweet Heat Mango Chicken Tacos, featuring two flour tortillas with grilled chicken, topped with ECW+G's hot honey mango bango sauce, fresh pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, aged cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli and scallions.

Peach menu items include the Spicy Peach Maui Wowee sauce that combines sweet and spicy flavors, as well as Spicy Peach Shrimp Tacos, featuring two tacos filled with grilled shrimp, ECW+G's spicy peach maui wowee sauce, fresh pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, aged cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli and scallions.

"Our guests are ready for warmer weather, and we want our offerings to reflect that change in seasons," said Ashley Mitchell, vice president of marketing at East Coast Wings and Grill. "These new LTOs make the perfect complement to our menu by serving up light, fresh flavors that guests can indulge in. The ECW+G team is excited to roll these out and introduce them to our loyal and new fans alike."

Source: East Coast Wings and Grill