Grubhub is rolling out its 2023 Delivered report, which analyzes millions of orders from diners across the U.S. to uncover the biggest food trends of the year.

Grubhub's 2023 Delivered report finds that 53 million items were ordered with added spice, with classic favorites like Sriracha added more than 91,000 times. Buffalo chicken wings came in first as the most-ordered wing flavor, followed by lemon pepper, barbecue, teriyaki and garlic P armesan.

Fun chicken wing fact: According to Grubhub, flats are ordered 10 times more than drums.

Among the Grubhub 2023 Delivered report's top five spicy dishes ordered in 2023 were:

spicy chicken sandwich

spicy tuna roll.

The report ranked pepperoni pizza and Buffalo chicken pizza among the top five pizza orders in 2023.

