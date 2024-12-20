Food processing industry distributor Nelson-Jameson is announcing the purchase of a 45,000-square-foot warehouse in northwest Pennsylvania, marking a significant step to enhance its capabilities and more efficiently serve customers and partners in the Northeastern United States. The Fairview location will be one of five Nelson-Jameson distribution centers across the country.

The new Fairview, Pa., facility, located 12 miles from Erie, Pa., is expected to be fully operational around summer 2025, when Nelson-Jameson will reestablish localized service in the region. The facility will hire up to 20 full-time employees.

“Nelson-Jameson is committed to delivering exceptional service and prioritizing food safety for our customers in the Northeast,” said Mike Rindy, president of Nelson-Jameson. “The new Fairview distribution center reflects our continued investment in the Northeast and our unwavering dedication to supporting our customers’ success.”

The Fairview distribution center, originally built in 2004, sits on an 8.4-acre lot with an adjacent 20-acre parcel reserved for future expansion. The building’s 45,000-square-foot footprint is complemented by an additional 16,000-square-foot second floor mezzanine and is undergoing significant renovations to enhance functionality, capacity and the employee experience. The facility also features 12 truck bays for its transportation and delivery fleet.

Key upgrades at the new distribution center include a refreshed exterior featuring newly paved employee and visitor parking lots. The climate-controlled warehouse will provide 1.1 million cubic feet of storage capacity and accommodate more than 3,800 pallet positions. Approximately 8,000 square feet of space will be allocated in the future for a new service and repair center. This expansion will further enhance Nelson-Jameson's customer offerings, leveraging its authorized service provider status for both Neogen and Alfa Laval. The renovation also includes substantial employee-focused improvements, including a new visitor reception area, employee break room, locker room and lavatory. Additionally, a new warehouse transition corridor will be designed to meet SQF certification standards.

“These comprehensive improvements reflect Nelson-Jameson’s intent to establish Fairview as a future-ready logistics hub that supports growing operational demands, modern infrastructure, and a seamless experience for employees, visitors, and customers alike,” said Rindy.

Source: Nelson-Jameson