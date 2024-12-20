Parker Migliorini International is announcing their participation in Christmas for Chimney Rock, an initiative sponsored by CityServe in partnership with Paula White Ministries, World Vision, Love and Life Foundation and MedicCorp. As part of this collaborative effort, PMI Foods is donating 26 cases of beef, which includes approximately 2,000 briskets, to support families in need during the festive season.

During the Christmas season, the donation from PMI Foods will be used to feed displaced residents, local families and hundreds of volunteers who are working rebuild to Chimney Rock, N.C.

Christmas for Chimney Rock sponsor logos. Courtesy of PMI Foods







"At PMI Foods, we are in the business of feeding millions of people every day and after the destruction of Hurriance Helene, the community of Chimney Rock is rebuilding" said PMI President Darin Parker. "PMI's food donations will help displaced residents who have lost their homes and hopefully our ongoing efforts will help restore hope as we work with CityServe to bring Christmas to Chimney Rock."

We are incredibly grateful to PMI Foods for their generous contribution of briskets which is one of many donations in 2025," said Pastor Todd Lamphere, senior vice president at CityServe. "The tremendous support of PMI Foods allows us to provide nourishing meals to those who need it most, ensuring that everyone in Chimney Rock, NC can celebrate this Christmas with a renewed sense of hope."

Christmas for Chimney Rock aims to provide assistance and comfort to families who continue to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Helene. The partnership with prominent organizations, including Paula White Ministries, World Vision, Love and Life Foundation and MedicCorp, has significantly amplified the impact of this initiative.

Source: PMI Foods