Parker Migliorini International (PMI Foods), a global enterprise that annually supplies 1.6 billion pounds of beef, chicken, pork, eggs, and seafood products all over the world, is announcing the delivery of 99 cases of life-sustaining meat to Los Angeles Mission. PMI Foods' donation will have a direct and significant impact on improving the lives of those in need.

Los Angeles County has an alarming number of individuals experiencing homelessness, with almost 70,000 people who are suffering in this situation. In an effort to provide support to those who are most in need, the Los Angeles Mission strives to help individuals lead a more fulfilling life with the overall goal of decreasing homelessness in the region. By donating 2,928 pounds of food, the homeless population in Los Angeles will receive direct assistance from this charitable act.

"Our mission at PMI Foods is to feed the hungry and we are proud to partner with CityServe and the LA Mission to achieve our shared goal of changing lives," said Darin Parker, president of PMI Foods. "People experiencing homelessness are often overlooked and are cast aside by society. PMI Foods is committed to making a difference, and we plan to do more to feed our fellow brothers and sisters in local communities across America."

"We are deeply grateful to Parker Migliorini International (PMI Foods) for their generous donation of life-sustaining food," said Troy Vaughn, CEO of Los Angeles Mission. "With so many individuals experiencing homelessness and food insecurity in Los Angeles County, every act of kindness counts. We are truly honored to partner with PMI Foods in this effort and look forward to collaborating with them on future initiatives that will make a difference in the lives of our fellow citizens."

Source: PMI Foods