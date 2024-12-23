The University of Wisconsin-Madison Meat Science & Animal Biologics Discovery program is announcing its upcoming Meat Snacks Short Course, set for Feb. 25-27, 2025.

This short course takes a comprehensive approach to understanding meat snacks, focusing on jerky, bars and snack sticks. Participants will learn about the science, safety and production behind this category of products from a group of nationally and internationally recognized authorities in their fields.

To facilitate a stronger understanding of topics discussed, laboratory demonstrations will be held in the Meat Science & Animal Biologics Discovery building to reinforce concepts discussed in the classroom. Processors from every level of experience can benefit from this program with content focused on those interested in, or currently involved in, the meat snack industry.

Topics covered:

Basic Meat Science

Non-Meat Ingredients

Raw Material Selection

Meat Microbiology

Jerky & Whole Muscle Manufacturing Procedures

Jerky & Whole Muscle Food Safety & Labeling

Meat Snack (Stick & Bar) Manufacturing Procedures

Jerky Manufacturing (Demonstration)

Stick & Bar Manufacturing Equipment Technologies

Starter Cultures & Acidulants

Casings

Stick and Bar Labeling & Food Safety

Thermal Processing

Drying Technologies

Meat Snack Nutrition, Marketing & Shelf-Life

Classification of Meat Snacks

The registration fee is $1,400 per person and includes course materials and handouts, breaks and lunches, refreshments, a Tuesday evening reception and local transportation between the Double Tree by Hilton Madison and the MSABD building. Lodging, parking and other meals are not included.

Enrollment in this short course is limited to 50 registration spots to ensure every participant has an opportunity to learn and have their questions answered.

For more information and questions regarding the Meat Snacks Short Course, contact Heather Hunt at hbhunt@wisc.edu.

Source: University of Wisconsin-Madison Meat Science & Animal Biologics Discovery program