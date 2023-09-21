The Agricultural Utilization Research Institute is hosting two educational sessions for established and emerging meat and poultry processors this fall. The webinars are free and will focus on key business and financial decisions facing small and medium-sized operators.

The first session will cover the process of transitioning or selling a meat processing business. Attendees will learn best practices for transferring ownership of a business, common financial issues that arise during the process, questions to ask when searching for a potential buyer and how to create a transition plan that ensures the business continues to thrive. A panel of meat and poultry processor experts will share their experiences transitioning a business and address the opportunities and challenges of navigating the transfer of ownership.

The first course on transitioning/selling a meat processing business is from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 28, 2023. Registration is now open.

The second course will explore emerging and proven strategies to help meat processing businesses reduce costs and add value by using hides and animal byproduct harvesting during processing. The course will feature a review of both emerging and commercially viable technologies, with a special emphasis on low-cost methods for reducing volumes of waste at very small and small-scale meat and poultry processing facilities and the potential for adding value to these materials.

The second course on short-term and long-term strategies for hide byproduct utilization is from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 26, 2023. Registration is now open.

Source: Agricultural Utilization Research Institute