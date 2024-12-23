The Japan Livestock Products Export Promotion Council invited Kari Underly, a meat industry expert and founder of American Association of Meat Processors partner Range Meat Academy, to play an integral role in promoting Japanese Wagyu beef to international markets.

Underly's journey began in June 2024 at the National Restaurant Show in Chicago, where she met with executives from Japan's Ministry of Agriculture. Following this successful meeting, the team from Japan invited Underly to visit Japan in January 2025. She will tour the country's production and processing sites for Japanese Wagyu beef, gaining an in-depth understanding of its quality and artisanal production techniques.

The program, facilitated by J-LEC, is part of a strategic initiative to expand the global presence of Japanese Wagyu beef, including increasing its availability in the United States. J-LEC aims to deepen international appreciation for Wagyu's quality and craftsmanship while encouraging more businesses to incorporate it into their offerings.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to witness firsthand the care, precision, and tradition that goes into producing Japanese Wagyu beef," said Underly. "This experience will allow me to learn more about this world-class product and inspire me to share its story with global markets."

Underly's involvement underscores the growing interest in authentic Japanese Wagyu beef. It highlights the collaborative efforts between Japan and the United States to bring this culinary experience to a broader audience.

Source: American Association of Meat Processors