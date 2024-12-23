Seaboard Foods and Oklahoma Pork Council donated over 10,000 pounds of pork products to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma and other local charities in response to a Give-A-Ham challenge from the Oklahoma Pork Council.

Give-A-Ham challenge is an annual campaign by the OPC challenging pork and food industry colleagues to donate pork to Oklahomans facing food insecurity. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Household Food Security in the United States Report, 14.6% of Oklahoma families experience food insecurity.

“Protein is one of our most requested items. For a family living with food insecurity, it goes such a long way toward keeping everyone healthy and happy,” said Stacy Dykstra, CEO of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. “By our math, this donation will help provide for more than 8,300 meals for our neighbors living with food insecurity. We are incredibly grateful to our friends at Seaboard Foods and the Oklahoma Pork Council for ensuring that Oklahomans have access to the nutrition they need this holiday season.”

Other charities that benefitted from this year’s donation include:

City Care Night Shelter

Homeless Alliance in Oklahoma City

City Rescue Mission

Grace Rescue Mission

“The generosity of Oklahoma’s pork producers continues to inspire,” said Kylee Deniz, executive director of the OPC. “We’re proud to partner with Seaboard Foods, our state’s largest pork producer, to make this significant Give-A-Ham donation to hunger-fighting organizations in Oklahoma City. The holiday season can be especially difficult for many families, and this contribution will help provide not just meals but hope and comfort. Seaboard Foods’ commitment to giving back reflects the heart of our industry and its unwavering dedication to supporting our communities in meaningful ways.”

Along with donations in Oklahoma City, Seaboard Foods and OPC were in action in Seiling, Okla., for a free community meal. Seiling is the hometown of Roy Cansler, OPC board member and Seaboard Foods site supervisor.

Sources: Oklahoma Pork Council; Seaboard Foods