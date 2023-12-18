Seaboard Foods donated approximately 17,500 servings of Prairie Fresh pork to northeast Oklahoma charities including Iron Gate, John 3:16 and Sand Springs Home in response to Oklahoma Pork Council’s Give-A-Ham challenge on Dec. 12.

The annual giving campaign challenges pork and food-industry colleagues to donate pork to Oklahomans facing food insecurity. Oklahoma Pork Board Past President Angie Johnson challenged Seaboard Foods team member and OPC board member Roy Cansler to participate in the annual campaign.

“We are honored to extend the warmth of the holiday season this year. In the spirit of giving, we are hopeful our donation of Prairie Fresh Pork brings joy and comfort this holiday season to many families across the Tulsa Metro area,” said Peter Brown, Seaboard Foods president and CEO.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Household Food Security in the United States Report, 14.6% of Oklahoma families experience food insecurity.

All 11 members of the Oklahoma Pork Board of Directors will donate hams or other pork products to their local communities and keep the generosity going by tapping friends and colleagues to accept the challenge.

With this 4,300-pound donation, Seaboard Foods has donated more than 28,000 pounds of pork, equal to more than 112,000 servings, to Oklahoma communities. The company made a 4,000-pound Prairie Fresh pork donation to the Loaves & Fishes Cupboard in Guymon, Okla., for Thanksgiving. Seaboard Foods operates a pork processing facility in Guymon and has farm operations in western and central Oklahoma.

As part of the Give-A-Ham celebration, Seaboard Foods held a free pork lunch block party with OPC on Dec. 11 in Hennessey, Okla., and donated to the Hennessey Good Samaritan Ministries food pantry.

“Generosity nourishes the spirit: Seaboard Foods and the Oklahoma Pork Council ‘s donation of pork to the grocery pantry not only feeds bodies but also fuels hope,” said Carrie Henderson, executive director of Iron Gate. “We have seen a 43% increase in the need for groceries over last year. We are grateful to be the recipient of this gift of 1,800 pounds of Prairie Fresh pork spreading nourishment and warmth to our guests — not only has it made this year brighter but serves as a reminder that neighbors care about each other.

Those who participate in the challenge can share their pay-it-forward stories on social media by using #GiveAHam and #OklahomaPork, or by visiting here to commit to giving this holiday season.

Sources: Seaboard Foods; Oklahoma Pork Council