Pork processor Seaboard Foods is seeking a delay to a federal court decision that would force it to slow the speed of its pork slaughter plant in Guymon, Okla. The decision reverses a Trump Administration had followed a policy that allowed pork plants to run slaughter lines as fast as they wanted as long as they prevent fecal contamination and minimize bacteria, Reuters reports.

Seaboard is looking for a 10-1/2 month delay on the slow-down. Reuters states that the processor sped up its facility last year. “Without a stay of the judgment for 10.5 months, Seaboard faces the loss of thousands upon thousands of animals without compensation,” Seaboard said in filings.

For more information, read the Reuters article.

Source: Reuters