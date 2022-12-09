Prairie Fresh, produced by Seaboard Foods, donated 2,000 pounds of pork products to the City Rescue Mission and other local charities in response to a Give-A-Ham challenge from the Oklahoma Pork Council. Homeland Stores also donated nearly 750 pounds of pork products in response to a Give-A-Ham challenge from Prairie Fresh.

Give-A-Ham Challenge is an annual campaign challenging pork and food industry colleagues to donate pork to Oklahomans facing food insecurity. Oklahoma Pork Board Member Dr. Scott Carter challenged Oklahoma Pork President-Elect and Seaboard Foods Senior Director of Operations Joe Locke to participate in the annual campaign.

“We are committed to giving back to the Oklahoma communities where our employees work and live. We’re privileged to join the Oklahoma Pork Council in the Give-A-Ham Challenge for the holiday season by donating our Prairie Fresh pork products to the City Rescue Mission and other local charities. We’re hopeful this delicious pork will bring nourishment, comfort and fellowship to those who need it most this holiday season,” said Peter Brown, Seaboard Foods president and CEO. “We’re also delighted that our customer Homeland Stores accepted our challenge and joined us in donating pork.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Household Food Security in the United States Report, 14.6% of Oklahoma families experience food insecurity.

“It’s the right thing to help our neighbors in a way we know best. With 1 of 8 Oklahomans struggling with hunger, we are ready to lend a hand,” said Locke.

Other charities that benefitted from this year’s donation include

Pivot, Inc., in Oklahoma City

Homeless Alliance in Oklahoma City

Boys & Girls Club of Oklahoma County in Oklahoma City

Hinton Ministerial Alliance in Hinton

All 11 Oklahoma Pork Board of Directors will donate hams or other pork products to their local communities and keep the generosity going by telling friends and colleagues to accept the challenge.

This year Seaboard Foods has donated 28,180 pounds, equal to more than 112,000 servings, of pork to Oklahoma communities, including a 4,000-pound Prairie Fresh pork donation to the Loaves & Fishes Cupboard in Guymon, Okla., for Thanksgiving. Seaboard Foods operates a pork processing in Guymon, Okla.

Share your pay-it-forward story on social media using #GiveAHam and #OklahomaPork, or by visiting okpork.org/giveaham to commit to giving this holiday season.

Sources: Seaboard Foods; Oklahoma Pork Counci; Prairie Fresh