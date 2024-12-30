Taylor Shellfish Canada ULC is issuing a recall for certain oysters harvested from British Columbia, Canada, due to norovirus contamination. The oysters were sold as Fanny Bay, Sunseeker, and Cloudy Bay oysters from lots # 39021 and # 39033 that were originally harvested from BC, Canada, growing area BC 14-8 LF# 0278741 on 11/27/2024 and 12/03/2024 and lots # 39036 and # 39043 that were originally harvested from growing area BC 14-8 LF # 0335309 on 12/03/2024 and 12/05/2024.

The oysters were shipped to distributors and retailers in AB, BC, and ON, Canada, and in California in the United States, and may have been distributed to other states as well. The FDA is advising restaurants and food retailers not to serve or sell and to dispose of, and consumers not to eat, these oysters because they may be contaminated with norovirus.

The FDA is awaiting further information on distribution of these oysters and will continue to monitor the investigation and provide assistance to state authorities as needed. As new information becomes available, the FDA will update the safety alert.

Oysters contaminated with norovirus can cause illness if eaten, and potentially severe illness in people with compromised immune systems. Food containing norovirus may look, smell, and taste normal. Consumers of these products who are experiencing symptoms of illness should contact their health care provider and report their symptoms to their local health department. Diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever may be associated with gastroenteritis infections caused by this organism.

People of all ages can get infected and sick with norovirus. The most common symptoms of norovirus are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain. Other symptoms include fever, headache and body ache. A person usually develops symptoms 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to norovirus. Most people with norovirus illness get better within one to three days.

Restaurants and retailers should not serve or sell these potentially contaminated oysters. Restaurants and retailers should dispose of any of these products by throwing them in the garbage or returning them to their distributor for destruction.

Restaurants and retailers should also be aware that shellfish may be a source of pathogens and should control the potential for cross contamination of food processing equipment and the food processing environment.

Source: US Food & Drug Administration