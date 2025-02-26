C&T Produce Wholesale Inc., doing business as L&V Food Supply, the importer of record, located in Houston, Texas, is recalling approximately 1,152 pounds of ineligible peppered, frozen, dried catfish products that were produced by an establishment in Vietnam that is not eligible to export catfish to the United States. Additionally, the products were not presented for import reinspection into the US.

The following product is subject to recall, regardless of the production date:

2-pound cardboard boxes containing “Peppered Dried CATFISH.”

The product does not bear an establishment number nor a USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in California, Florida, Illinois, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Washington.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products at a retail store in California.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

Source: USDA's FSIS