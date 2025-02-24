LPK1, a Renton, Wash. establishment, is recalling approximately 303 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken Caesar wrap products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. The product’s individually-wrapped Caesar dressing packet contains fish (anchovies), a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The ready-to-eat chicken Caesar wrap products were produced on Feb. 15, 17 and 19, 2025. The following products are subject to recall:

10-ounce clear clamshell containers containing “thoughtfully handmade just for you Chicken Caesar Wrap with parmesan cheese, lettuce, Caesar dressing” with Best By dates of 21 FEB, 23 FEB, 25 FEB, and lot codes LPK1WA046, LPK1WA048, LPK1WA050 printed on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P2276” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were distributed to vending machines in office buildings in the state of Washington.

The problem was discovered by the establishment during a routine quality assurance check of ingredient labels. The establishment then notified FSIS that the product may contain fish, which is not declared on the label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in office building vending machines. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them, and offices are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the vending machine owners.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Source: USDA's FSIS