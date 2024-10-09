The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for chicken salad products labeled as Cranberry Chicken Salad due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The product labeled as Cranberry Chicken Salad may actually contain Classic Chicken Salad, which contains wheat, a known allergen, that is not declared on the product label. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers with allergies to wheat are aware that this product should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the affected product is no longer available for purchase.

The Classic Chicken Salad labeled as Cranberry Chicken Salad was produced Sept. 30, 2024. The following products are subject to the public health alert:

12-ounce clear plastic packages containing “Cranberry Chicken Salad with white meat chicken” with a use-by date of 10/25/24.

The products subject to the public health alert bear establishment number “P-7573” printed on the top of the product label. These items were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Jersey and New York.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that it received a customer complaint that packages labeled as Cranberry Chicken Salad contained Classic Chicken Salad.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Source: USDA's FSIS