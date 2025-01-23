Custom Food Solutions, a Louisville, Ky. establishment, is recalling approximately 105,164 pounds of ready-to-eat frozen drunken chicken product due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The product may contain egg and sesame, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

The RTE frozen drunken chicken items were produced on various dates between March 14, 2024 through Jan. 15, 2025 and have a shelf life of one year. The following product is subject to recall:

60-pound cases containing 12, 5-pound pouches of “YATS DRUNKEN CHICKEN COOKED CHICKEN THIGH MEAT IN A SPICY TOMATO SAUCE WITH BEER” with lot codes 4074, 4102, 4130, 4144, 4163, 4178, 4214, 4229, 4236, 4255, 4325, 4326, 4339, 4355, 5002 and 5015.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-17891” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were distributed to 11 Yats restaurants in Indiana.

FSIS discovered the problem during routine labeling review activities, when it found that the egg and sesame ingredients were not listed on the final product label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in restaurant freezers. Restaurants are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website.

Source: USDA's FSIS