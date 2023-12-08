The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for a ready-to-eat (RTE) product labeled as birria-inspired beef soup due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. The product labeled as birria-inspired beef soup may actually contain plant-based chicken noodle soup, which contains sesame, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The RTE products labeled as birria-inspired beef soup that may contain plant-based chicken noodle soup were produced on Nov. 18, 2023. The following product is subject to the public health alert:

24-ounce plastic cups labeled “WHOLE FOODS MARKET KITCHENS Birria-Inspired Beef Soup with Hominy” with “USE BY 01/02/24” and lot code 11183. The top of the plastic cups may be labeled “WHOLE FOODS MARKET KITCHENS Plant-Based Chicken Noodle Soup MADE WITH PLANT-BASED PROTEIN. DOES NOT CONTAIN CHICKEN.”

The product subject to the public health alert bears the establishment number “EST. 18235” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.

The issue was discovered by the retailer after a store employee identified a case of RTE Plant-Based Chicken Noodle Soup product bearing the correct top label but incorrect front and back labels. The retailer reported the issue to the producing establishment, and the establishment notified FSIS.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Members of the media with questions regarding the public health alert can contact Andrew Hearns, EVP of quality and food safety of Kettle Cuisine, at 617-409-1100 or ahearns@kettlecuisine.com. Consumers with questions can contact Paul Nazario, director of retail sales at Kettle Cuisine, at 360-931-1494 or pnazario@kettlecuisine.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.

Source: USDA's FSIS