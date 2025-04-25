FSIS issues recall for 64,008 pounds of pork products

N.J.-based ACC Central Kitchen is recalling approximately 64,008 pounds of pork bun products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The product contains sesame, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The frozen not ready-to-eat soupy pork bun with crab roe items were produced on various dates dating back to Nov. 28, 2023. The following products are subject to recall: 8.45-ounce sleeve tray packages of “3 Meals A Day SOUPY PORK BUN WITH CRAB ROE” with the following range of lot codes: 052625-090626.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 40031” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in New York.

The problem was discovered during routine USDA FSIS in-plant verification activities when FSIS inspection personnel noticed that the sesame ingredient used in the pork buns was not declared on the product label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website.

Source: USDA's FSIS