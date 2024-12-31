The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute ran various campaigns and programs throughout 2024 to support the Alaska seafood industry.
Alaska Seafood Month
ASMI utilized $28,000 in federal Market Access Program funds to run a multichannel Alaska Seafood Month campaign in Northern Europe. The promotion spanned online platforms and service counters, using vibrant point-of-sale materials to highlight Alaska seafood. January sales surged to $1.1 million — a 48.54% increase from the previous month—resulting in an ROI of 3,828%. The campaign reached over 32.1 million consumers.
E-commerce
To ring in the New Year, ASMI partnered with e-commerce platform Chicory to promote wild Alaska salmon, pollock, cod and surimi at retailers including Kroger, Sam’s Club, Publix, H-E-B, Raley’s and Hy-Vee. Chicory’s network spans over 60 retailers and 5,000 recipe blogs and reaches 100 million high-intent grocery shoppers monthly. The campaign generated 21.4 million impressions, with an 85% add-to-cart rate, and drove $156 million in total product sales. With a return on assets of 21.6 times, this initiative showcased the power of e-commerce for Alaska seafood.
Google Ads
In spring 2024, ASMI launched a Google Ads campaign targeting key regions, including Alaska, Washington, Oregon, California, Texas, New York, Virginia and Florida. The campaign aimed to raise awareness and answer common questions like “Where can I buy Alaska seafood?” With click-through rates reaching 6.27% in the West Coast region, outperforming the industry average of 1.53%, website visits skyrocketed by 1,700% over three months. This effort not only boosted brand engagement but also provided actionable consumer insights for the Alaska seafood industry.
Southeast Asia marketing program
In response to industry demand, ASMI initiated a targeted marketing program in Southeast Asia in 2019, driving exports from $97 million to $140 million over five years. Flatfish exports alone rose from $0.5 million in 2018 to over $11 million, while premium species like sockeye salmon experienced steady growth. With program expenses of $1.5 million, this initiative delivered a 2,867% ROI, underscoring Southeast Asia as a vital growth market for Alaska seafood.
