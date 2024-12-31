The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute ran various campaigns and programs throughout 2024 to support the Alaska seafood industry.

Alaska Seafood Month

ASMI utilized $28,000 in federal Market Access Program funds to run a multichannel Alaska Seafood Month campaign in Northern Europe. The promotion spanned online platforms and service counters, using vibrant point-of-sale materials to highlight Alaska seafood. January sales surged to $1.1 million — a 48.54% increase from the previous month—resulting in an ROI of 3,828%. The campaign reached over 32.1 million consumers.

E-commerce

To ring in the New Year, ASMI partnered with e-commerce platform Chicory to promote wild Alaska salmon, pollock, cod and surimi at retailers including Kroger, Sam’s Club, Publix, H-E-B, Raley’s and Hy-Vee. Chicory’s network spans over 60 retailers and 5,000 recipe blogs and reaches 100 million high-intent grocery shoppers monthly. The campaign generated 21.4 million impressions, with an 85% add-to-cart rate, and drove $156 million in total product sales. With a return on assets of 21.6 times, this initiative showcased the power of e-commerce for Alaska seafood.