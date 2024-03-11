U.S. pork exports raced to a solid start in 2024, according to January data released by USDA and compiled by USMEF. While January beef exports were slightly below last year’s volume, export value trended significantly higher. Lamb exports were also strong in January, posting the highest value in more than four years.

Although January pork exports were led by another powerful performance in leading market Mexico, U.S. pork continued to make gains in a wide range of Western Hemisphere and Asia-Pacific destinations. Pork exports totaled 251,424 metric tons (mt) in January, up 6% from a year ago, while export value also increased 6% to $682.1 million.

“Mexico’s demand for U.S. pork is so spectacular that it tends to overshadow other great success stories,” said USMEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom. “It is especially gratifying to see other markets following the trail blazed by Mexico, as purchases expand beyond raw material for further processing to include center-of-the-plate cuts, including loins, which are gaining popularity at retail and foodservice.”

January beef exports totaled 99,764 mt, down 1% from a year ago. But export value climbed 9% to $763.8 million, as value trended higher year over year to South Korea, Japan, Mexico, Canada, Central America, the Caribbean and Hong Kong.

“While USMEF expects 2024 to be another challenging year in terms of beef supply availability, the upward trend in export value is a positive sign,” Halstrom said. “The inventory has been cleared and customers in Asia are reloading on U.S. beef. There is also more optimism in Asia’s foodservice sector, especially in Korea. Combined with the recent strength we’ve seen in the Western Hemisphere, this bodes well for beef demand in the coming year. January was also an excellent month for beef variety meat exports, which are especially important for maximizing the value of every animal.”

Strong gains for US pork in Mexico, Korea, Central and South America, Australia

January pork exports to Mexico reached 102,181 mt, up 6% from a year ago and the second-largest on record, trailing only December 2023. Export value increased 8% to $207.2 million, the seventh-largest on record.

After a strong finish in 2023, January pork exports to Korea soared 53% from a year ago to 20,727 mt. Export value was up 51% to $67.6 million. This follows a solid performance in December, when shipments reached nearly 24,000 mt, the highest since 2019. Despite a rising presence of Canadian, Mexican and Brazilian pork in Korea, U.S. pork continues to make gains as the U.S. industry retakes market share from the European Union.