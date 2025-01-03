NFL fans across the US are expected to consume a record-breaking number of chicken wings during Super Bowl LIX. In fact, according to the National Chicken Council, there will be enough wings to put almost 700 on every seat in all 30 NFL stadiums.

To help keep things clean, four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski (aka Gronk) returns for his third year with Bounty, this time with wingman and fellow Super Bowl champion, former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

“As the Bounty man, I’m fired up to be back for a three-peat. Heading to NOLA, there was no doubt that Drew had to be my wingman,” said Gronk. “We’re ready to chow down on some wings and wipe up every mess with Bounty, baby.”

“There’s no place like New Orleans for football, food, and a good ol’ celebration,” said Brees. “I told Gronk, if you love New Orleans, it will love you back. I’m excited to team up with him and Bounty to go back ‘home’ and show how we do it – because no one should be sweating the mess when the game is on the line.”

Gronk and Brees, along with exclusive content from 64 other NFL players, will spill the sauce on what it takes to be the ultimate wingmen, their love of football, and football’s favorite messy food on Bounty’s Instagram. Bounty will be on the ground in New Orleans at Super Bowl LIX’s Radio Row Feb. 3–7, 2025, at New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Rolling up with its second annual House of Wingman activation, Bounty will serve thousands of chicken wings with Bounty paper towels in hand, hosting Gronk, Brees and other NFL Wingmen duos from across the league.

