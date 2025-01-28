Perdue Farms is partnering five-time Emmy Award-winner and two-time Grammy nominee Wayne Brady on a new "wing it" partnership, celebrating Perdue Air Fryer Ready Crispy Wings.

Inspired by key game moments, commercials, commentary and requests from viewers, Brady will “wing it” to create songs, jokes, sketches and more.

“Winging it” performances will happen live on Brady’s Instagram account throughout the game.

“Wayne Brady embodies the spirit of fun and improvisation. That’s why this is the perfect way for Perdue to show fans they can significantly level up their Big Game experience,” said David Zucker, chief marketing officer at Perdue. “Our Wings are specifically formulated for air fryers so fans can get the restaurant-quality crispiness they crave wherever they decide to watch the game.”

Air Fryer Ready Crispy Wings come in three flavors:

Hot N’ Spicy Air Fryer Ready Crispy Wings are coated in a paprika-based bold spice blend.

Lemon Pepper Air Fryer Ready Crispy Wings offer a savory and tangy bite with zesty undertones from lemon oil and lemon juice, and feature a subtle warmth from turmeric and onion.

Roasted Air Fryer Ready Crispy Wings feature a variety of balanced flavors like onion and garlic.

Source: Perdue Farms