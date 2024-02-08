National Provisioner Multimedia Specialist Brett Parker sits down with Chris Perdue, vice president of digital for Perdue and a fourth-generation Perdue family member, as he discusses the release of the company's new Air Fryer Ready Crispy Wings.

In this exclusive interview, Perdue discusses the inspiration behind Air Fryer Ready Crispy Wings, the biggest challenges of creating a restaurant-quality product for home consumption and innovative methods that were discovered in creating an air fryer-ready product.