Perdue’s new Air Fryer Ready Crispy Wings are the first-ever at-home wings specifically formulated for air frying. The new offering is mess-free and allows consumers to prepare restaurant-quality wings quickly and easily at home.

To celebrate the release, for a limited time and limited quantity, Perdue is offering The Ultimate at Home Wing Kit, featuring everything consumers need to conveniently make crispy wings at home, including a brand-new air fryer.

“When ordering takeout, many of us have experienced the disappointing bite of not-so-crispy wings. Knowing 75% of households in the U.S. have air fryers, Perdue saw an opportunity to create the first of its kind chicken wing uniquely made for the air fryer, conveniently delivering the crispiest wings in just 16-18 minutes,” said Cody Walter, senior marketing manager at Perdue Foods. “To end the takeout vs. at-home wing debate, we wanted to show wing lovers the best way to wing is at home, and with an air fryer. That’s why we’re offering 100 limited-release Ultimate at Home Wing Kits for less than the price of a standard takeout order, so you can skip takeout and enjoy crispy wings at home, anytime - whether it’s for football game days, upcoming family and friend gatherings, or a mealtime favorite.”

Beginning Dec. 11 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, in honor of football on Monday nights, consumers can purchase one of the 100 available limited-release Ultimate at Home Wing Kits for $10 on https://www.perdue.com/products/air-fryer-wings (while supplies last). The kit includes a package of each new wing flavor, a four-quart air fryer, a “Crispy Business” apron, one pair of tongs, a tote bag, and a coupon redeemable at participating retailers.

Like all Perdue products, Air Fryer Ready Crispy Wings are made from chicken raised without antibiotics, hormones or steroids, fed an all-vegetarian diet and raised cage free. These wings are available in three flavors:

Hot N' Spicy Air Fryer Ready Crispy Wings are coated in a paprika-based bold spice blend.

Lemon Pepper Air Fryer Ready Crispy Wings offer a savory and tangy bite with zesty undertones from lemon oil and lemon juice, and feature a subtle warmth from turmeric and onion, delivering a bold flavor in every bite.

Roasted Air Fryer Ready Crispy Wings feature a variety of balanced flavors like onion and garlic.

The new Air Fryer Ready Crispy Wings are available online as well as nationwide at select retailers, including Shoprite, Meijer, Safeway, Albertsons, Giant and more.

Source: Perdue Farms