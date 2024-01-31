With the second biggest eating day of the year after Thanksgiving approaching, there’s no hotter time for chicken wings. According to the National Chicken Council’s 2024 Wing Report, Americans will consume 1.45 billion wings while watching Kansas City and San Francisco battle for the championship trophy.

"Football is great. Wings are great. But they’re even better together," said council spokesman Tom Super. "Sure, you can have your chips, your guacamole, your pizza. But when it comes to menus next Sunday, wings rule the roost. So, grab a wet nap and enjoy America’s favorite party food for the Big Game."

This year’s projection is flat compared to 2023, with USDA reporting chicken production levels slightly down from last year and wing stocks in cold storage down 13% in November compared to the year prior. This could explain the higher demand and thus the higher wholesale prices we are seeing on wings. At the retail level, fresh chicken wing prices are down approximately 5%, and frozen wing prices are down 11% compared to January 2023, according to Circana data.

"One of these days, Buffalo will get back to the Big Game which would give wing consumption a nice boost," Super said.

Visit here for the full report.

Source: National Chicken Council