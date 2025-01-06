Whataburger is turning 75 this year, and to celebrate the chain is bringing back some original menu items for a limited time. First up: the Monterey Melt.

Last seen in 2022, the Monterey Melt features two 100% beef patties covered in Monterey Jack and American cheeses, topped with grilled onions and peppers and finished off with Whataburger's signature Jalapeno Ranch sauce.

The Chicken Fajita Taco is making its comeback too. Featuring 100% chicken breast, grilled, then wrapped in a soft flour tortilla with seared onions, poblano and red peppers.







Whataburger Chicken Fajita Taco. Courtesy of Whataburger

Whataburger is just getting warmed up for this anniversary celebration. Leading up to its birthday on Aug. 8, 2025, Whataburger will reach back into WhataVault to choose other original menu items -- that customers have requested via social media, online petitions, emails and mail – to add to the menu for a limited time.

Whataburger is also dropping merch collaborations, food promotions and a unique in-person experience for Whataburger Rewards members on the Whataburger App.

Beyond the Menu:

A fresh Whataburger digital home celebrates customers. With a goal of telling "75 Stories for 75 Years," this site dives into stories from longtime Whataburger devotees while shining a spotlight on the fresh faces joining the fan club. It's a digital toast to decades of Whataburger appreciation.

Also starting in January 2025, Whatastore will offer fresh monthly deals priced at $19.50 — a throwback to Whataburger's founding year. Items range from exclusive merch to collectibles.

In spring 2025, Whataburger launching its Wrangler x Whataburger collaboration. This 24-piece collection features everything from denim jackets and jeans to graphic tees and ballcaps, blending the vibes of both brands. Wrangler x Whataburger will be available at select retailers nationwide and on the Whatastore.

On Valentine's Day, pne lucky super fan couple will hit the jackpot as they win their dream "Whatawedding" at the Whataburger restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip.

New leadership

Also kicking off the New Year, on Jan. 1, 2025, Debbie Stroud officially stepped into her new role as president and CEO of Whataburger. After joining the team as chief operating officer in February 2023, she's now leading Whataburger. And to celebrate Whataburger customers and the comeback of some vintage Whataburger menu items, Stroud is going into the WhataVault to share a sneak peek of what's ahead.

"We love keeping things fresh at Whataburger, but sometimes the best way to celebrate is by serving up the classics," said Stroud. "Our 75th Anniversary is about honoring three-quarters of a century of flavor and, more importantly, celebrating our amazing Fans who've been with us every step of the way. From bringing back some of our most requested menu items to launching brand-new creations, rolling out special promotions, exclusive rewards, and exciting prizes, we're going all in for the people who love Whataburger. Whether you've been a loyal Fan since 1950 or just discovered us, this is our way of saying a big, heartfelt 'thank you' for all the years of love, loyalty, and late-night drive-thrus. And trust me, the best is yet to come—because we're already cooking up what the next 75 years will look like, and we can't wait to share it with you."

Source: Whataburger