Somic Packaging Inc. has hired Minnesota native Dave Billingsley as its new technical operations manager. A strategic operations management professional with 35 years of experience, Billingsley reports to CEO Peter Fox.

Billingsley figures to be a key part of Somic's growth phase. He has a track record of success working for companies in the custom automated packaging equipment sector and various manufacturing businesses.

With 10 people reporting to him, Billingsley will have multiple responsibilities beginning with production oversight. He will also handle project management including the Factory Acceptance Testing of all machines being assembled for the North American market, as well as process consistency to deliver the highest quality equipment to customers.

“In roles ranging from plant manager and director of operations to CEO and president, I have led initiatives that improved quality, reduced costs and accelerated growth,” said Billingsley. “My hands-on leadership style, combined with a knack for building high-performing teams and inspiring them to exceed corporate targets, aligns perfectly with my new position.”

“Meeting with the SOMIC team in person confirmed my positive feelings,” Billingsley said. “I’m excited about the opportunity to be involved from the ground floor as we expand the North American market, knowing my skills would be utilized to their fullest extent.”

Source: Somic Packaging Inc.