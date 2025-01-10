Shake Shack Inc. is announcing the appointment of Justin Mennen as chief information and technology officer, effective Jan. 13, 2025. Mennen will report to Rob Lynch, CEO of Shake Shack, and will oversee all aspects of technology.

“Justin brings a wealth of experience as a technology leader to Shake Shack, along with an impressive track record of driving innovation across industries,” said Lynch. “He’s joining us at a pivotal time in our growth, and we’re confident his expertise will play a key role in elevating our operations and delivering an even better experience for our guests."

As chief information and technology officer, Mennen will be responsible for overseeing Shake Shack's information technology department, including the development and implementation of technology strategies, systems and processes that support the company’s operations and business objectives. He will work closely with the executive team to identify opportunities for technology innovation, improve business processes and enhance the guest experience.

“I’m honored to join Shake Shack, a brand that continues to redefine modern dining hospitality through innovation, technology, and exceptional guest experiences,” said Mennen. “I look forward to collaborating with the team to drive growth, advance our digital capabilities and deliver solutions that fuel Shake Shack’s ongoing success.”

Mennen has deep expertise in technology strategy, cybersecurity and large-scale systems implementation across a number of industries. Most recently, Mennen served as EVP, chief digital and technology officer at Rite Aid Corp., where he led digital and technology organizations, enhancing online platforms and modernizing systems across 2,400 stores. Prior to Rite Aid, Mennen held key technology leadership roles at Estée Lauder, Compucom and Dell Technologies, driving innovation and operational improvements in each organization.

Source: Shake Shack Inc.