PSSI, a food safety solution and sanitation provider, is announcing the appointment of Vipul Soni as its new chief financial officer. With over 25 years in senior finance leadership roles, Soni brings a wealth of experience in delivering results and creating value.

Prior to joining PSSI, Soni served as the CFO of ServiceMaster Brands, where he demonstrated exceptional financial acumen and played a pivotal role in driving the company's financial success. Soni's extensive experience also includes nine years at Brynwood Partners, a private equity firm specializing in consumer products. As a managing director he oversaw several strategic investments in the food and beverage industry, showcasing his expertise in financial management within this sector. Furthermore, Soni brings valuable insights from his 14-year tenure at Procter & Gamble, where he held various financial leadership positions and gained a solid foundation in financial planning and analysis.

“We are pleased to welcome Vipul to PSSI, and I am confident that Vipul's expertise, leadership, and commitment to excellence will be instrumental in driving our financial success and achieving our strategic goals,” said Tim Mulhere, CEO of PSSI. “We look forward to working together and leveraging his valuable insights to propel our business forward.”

As CFO, Soni will lead PSSI’s finance organization and be responsible for accounting, financial planning and analysis, procurement, tax, information technology, and investor relations.

"I am very excited to join such a dedicated and talented executive team,” said Soni, the newly appointed CFO of PSSI. “I am committed to driving our financial strategy that will not only benefit our stakeholders, but also reinforce our mission to provide unparalleled food safety solutions.”

Soni holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and an Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago.

Source: PSSI