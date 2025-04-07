ImmuCell names chief financial officer

Cattle health company ImmuCell Corp. is hiring Timothy Fiori to serve as its chief financial officer.

Fiori has approximately 24 years of finance and commercial operating experience with Idexx Laboratories in Westbrook, Maine. He is a 2001 graduate of the University of Maine, Orono with a Bachelor of Science in finance.

“I am excited to join the ImmuCell leadership team at such a pivotal time in the Company’s development,” said Fiori. “The product portfolio has tremendous proven value and great potential as we look to the future. I’m eager to start contributing immediately to the Company’s growth and development.”

“Adding Tim’s depth of experience and his great attitude to our team is a critical step in our ongoing growth plan,” said Michael Brigham, ImmuCell president and CEO. “He can help us leverage our personnel, improve our standard costing and financial reporting systems and find new efficiencies in all aspects of our business, to touch on just a few of the anticipated impacts that I believe Tim will have on our business.”

Source: ImmuCell Corp.