Wixon is announcing the appointment of Brad Netzel to the position of chief financial officer, reporting to Patrick McGarry, chief operating officer. In his capacity as CFO, Netzel will guide financial strategy in partnership with corporate leaders to align the company’s financial goals with its commitment to quality and innovation. He will also be responsible for ensuring strategic business growth and securing investments that strengthen the organization’s foundation.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brad to the Wixon family,” said McGarry. “His expertise in maintaining financial discipline with long-term business strategy will be integral to achieving our vision for the future. Brad’s leadership will enable us to foster growth, enhance our operational excellence, and most importantly, continue delivering top-tier service to our customers.”

Netzel brings more than 20 years of public accounting and consulting experience to his position along with proven expertise in driving sustainable growth, optimizing organizational efficiency and managing complex financial portfolios to deliver measurable results. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin–Madison, with a concentration in accounting.

Source: Wixon Inc.