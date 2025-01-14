Yum Brands Inc. is promoting Scott Mezvinsky to KFC Division chief executive officer, reporting to Yum Brands Chief Executive Officer David Gibbs, effective March 1, 2025. Mezvinsky, a 20-year veteran of the company who currently serves as president of Taco Bell North America and International, will succeed Sabir Sami, who is stepping down as KFC CEO at the end of February 2025. Mezvinsky will assume global responsibility for driving the brand strategy and performance of KFC.

“Scott is one of Yum! Brands’ most respected leaders, with more than 20 years of experience with the company in areas including operations, strategy, finance and development and a strong track record of delivering impactful results,” said Gibbs. “In his most recent role as President of Taco Bell North America and International, Scott has helped implement Taco Bell’s well-known bold and exciting ideas and ensured that global restaurant teams and customers have an industry-leading experience. He is a natural choice to lead KFC’s long-term global growth strategies, working in close partnership with our franchisees.”

Prior to his most recent role, Mezvinsky was Taco Bell’s Global chief strategy and financial officer, leading the finance, development and strategy functions to help reach the company’s goal of becoming a $20 billion brand. Since joining Yum Brands in 2004, Mezvinsky held various roles at KFC and Yum, including general manager of KFC Iberia, where he helped turn the market into one of KFC’s leaders, achieving record same-store sales growth, net new unit growth and ops metrics in 2018 and 2019. He also held roles in the KFC Latin America and Caribbean market, including chief development officer and VP, development and operations. Mezvinsky received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Southern Methodist University and Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

“It is a tremendous honor to lead an iconic brand such as KFC and have the opportunity to work with talented, dedicated leaders and franchise partners around the world,” Mezvinsky said. “There aren’t many brands that are as well loved and well known as KFC, and I am very excited to play a role in continuing to strengthen and accelerate the growth of this legendary brand in virtually every corner of the world.”

Sabir Sami has been CEO of the KFC Division since January 2022 and has held executive positions with Yum Brands since 2009, including KFC Division chief operating officer and managing director of KFC Asia, managing director for the KFC Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan and Turkey markets, and GM of Yum Canada and GM of the KFC Canada and Turkey businesses.

“I would like to thank Sabir for his years of service and dedication to Yum! Brands and KFC, and the meaningful impact he has had on our business,” said Gibbs. “He is a highly respected leader in our company and the industry whose focus on strategic brand building and operations has helped elevate the KFC brand around the world. We wish him well as he enjoys this new phase of life with his family.”

Sami remains KFC Division CEO through the end of February 2025 to ensure a smooth transition.

Source: Yum Brands Inc.