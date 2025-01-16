Stampede Culinary Partners Inc. is celebrating its 30th anniversary. From humble beginnings in Chicago to becoming North America's largest sous vide manufacturer, Stampede has grown to serve over 40,000 restaurants, 60,000 retail stores, 2,000 distributors and 500 foodservice brands.

"Over the past 30 years, Stampede has grown through innovation, dedication, and strong partnerships. I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished and excited about the opportunities ahead as we continue to redefine culinary excellence," said Brock Furlong, president and CEO of Stampede Culinary Partners.

Stampede Culinary Partners will mark its 30th anniversary with a weeklong celebration, Spirit Week, Jan. 13–17, 2025. Activities include special lunches, raffles, and recognition events for employees. Long-standing partners will be honored with commemorative plaques. The company also invites customers and partners to share their stories on social media using the hashtag #Stampede30Years.

As Stampede Culinary Partners looks to the future, continued advancements in sous vide technology, food safety practices and custom product solutions are at the forefront of their vision.

There are 17 team members who have been working at Stampede since the very beginning, including Krys Harbut, a long-time employee, who started as a production supervisor on the portioning line in 1995.

"My journey at Stampede has been one of growth, change, and success," said Harbut, VP of operations - Illinois at Stampede Culinary Partners. "From starting on a single production line to helping design and build the team at the Bedford Park facility, I've seen this company expand in incredible ways. The culture here is unique, with open communication and a strong sense of teamwork. Stampede has rewarded my loyalty, and now I look forward to helping others grow their careers here, just as I've been able to do over the last 30 years."

Stampede Culinary Partners thanks its employees, customers and partners for their support.

