Stampede Meat Inc. has rebranded to Stampede Culinary Partners Inc. to better reflect the company's focus on providing top culinary solutions through extensive and powerful partnerships.

The name change better reflects the company's mission and capabilities, leading to tailored customer experiences and improved communication throughout the industry. The brand-new website will contribute to the name change by emphasizing Stampede's substantial growth and highlighting Stampede's culinary leadership, strategic approach to partnerships, industry-leading sous vide expansion, and other innovative approaches to manufacturing and distributing a wide variety of top-tier products.

Though the early years of the company were centered on delivering the highest quality cuts of meat, Stampede, having just turned 29, has grown well beyond its original vision. Today, Stampede manufactures both ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook poultry, pork, and beef products. Stampede's further processing capabilities go beyond slicing and dicing to sous vide cooking, natural smoking, 360-degree searing and include products such as prepared meals, gourmet sous vide pet food, alternative proteins, and vegan options for leading restaurants, top retailers, club stores, foodservice distributors, airlines, convenience stores, military channels, home delivery customers and other emerging segments.

"The words culinary partners resonate with who we are today," said Brock Furlong, president and CEO. "We have a team of culinary experts and foodies that craft solutions representing the latest food trends. We continue to be butchers by trade and have a disassembly skill set that is unmatched in the industry. However, over the past 15 years, Stampede has diversified its product range and processing capabilities with a strong emphasis on sous vide cooking technology."

The rebrand with a new name and new website will emphasize Stampede's mission to provide quality products, innovative services, and top-tier safety. It accentuates company values of customer service, teamwork, and constant improvement. Stampede remains focused on the high caliber that has helped the company grow while highlighting its expanded leadership capabilities, state-of-the-art solutions, and partnerships.

Source: Stampede Culinary Partners