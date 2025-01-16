Soup brand Progresso is launching its first-ever limited-edition Soup Drops. What’s a Soup Drop? Well, it’s soup you can suck on.

Progresso Soup Drops deliver the flavor of Progresso Chicken Noodle Soup in hard-candy drop format.

“For decades, Progresso Soup has brought you cozy comfort on chilly days or when you’re under the weather,” said MC Comings, VP, business unit director for Progresso at General Mills. “When you’re sick, nothing is truly more reassuring than Chicken Noodle Soup. So, we thought, why stop at the soup bowl? We took the beloved flavors of our Progresso Chicken Noodle Soup and packed them into a fun, savory candy Soup Drop for a totally new way to enjoy the taste you love whenever and wherever you want.”

Progresso Soup Drops are available exclusively at ProgressoSoupDrops.com while supplies last. The Soup Drops come in a can that looks just like a Progresso Soup can, with 20 individually wrapped candies within. Each order also comes with a can of actual Progresso Traditional Chicken Noodle Soup, all for $2.49 – the typical price of a can of Progresso Soup – plus $0.99 shipping.

Source: General Mills Inc.