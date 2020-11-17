Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats, the country’s largest domestic organic and grass-fed beef producer, is launching its first shelf-stable product extension with an organic grass-fed beef bone broth just in time for soup season and amid increases in COVID-19 cases that have limited indoor dining. With environmentally friendly packaging, the product is USDA Certified Organic, Paleo Certified, Whole30 Approved and Keto-Friendly, all top of mind for consumers today.

“Our broth is cooked with the highest quality organic ingredients, resulting in a delicious, nutritious product that is great simply heated or added to your favorite recipe,” said Kay Cornelius, general manager at Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats.

With eight grams of protein per serving, the broth is made by slow simmering for 12-24 hours in small batches with organic vegetables and seasonings. Panorama believes this organic bone broth will appeal to customers looking for an easy preparation option that isn’t frozen.

Bone broth is considered to be a healthful food option because it contains large amounts of natural collagen, minerals and gelatin released from the bones during the prolonged simmering process. It can be used in soups, sauces and gravies and has recently gained popularity as a health drink.

This new product from Panorama Meats, the first ever with nationwide distribution, will reach customers who may not have tried the brand before or be familiar with the Panorama Meats mission of working directly with local ranchers in the U.S. to raise organic, grass-fed beef.

“Bringing this new product to grocery store aisles is unique from what we’ve been producing and still maintains our commitment to our foundation of being exclusively grass-fed, grass-finished and free from antibiotics and added hormones,” said Cornelius. “The timing is right as we work to support our ranchers and help shoppers stay healthy and safe amidst a pandemic as they hunker down for the winter.”

The bone broth is currently available at Whole Foods Markets in Northern California and will be coming to other Whole Foods stores and U.S. retailers soon.

Source: Panorama Grass-Fed Meats