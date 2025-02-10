Bone broth brand Kettle & Fire is joining forces with Maui Nui, a company that harvests and sells axis deer meat. to introduce the first-ever wild-harvested Venison Bone Broth. This bone broth is made from sustainably sourced wild-harvested axis deer on Maui and is slow-simmered for over 18 hours to create Kettle & Fire's first-ever Venison Bone Broth, with 20 grams of protein per serving.

This collaboration merges sustainability and nutrition. The wild axis deer, which roam freely and forage on a diverse diet, provide a more complete set of micronutrients. Their overpopulation, however, has strained Maui's ecosystems. This new product meets consumer demand for clean, nutrient-dense foods while supporting ethical sourcing and helping to restore Maui's ecological balance.

"We're excited to collaborate with Maui Nui to introduce the first of its kind wild-harvested bone broth. This partnership furthers our mission to create products that heal rather than harm," said Justin Mares, co-founder of Kettle & Fire. "We admire Maui Nui's commitment to sustainable wildlife management and are excited that this aligns with our desire to bring consumers ethically sourced food that nourishes them."

The Venison Bone Broth sells for $8.99 on the Kettle & Fire website, with availability in Whole Foods Market starting in March 2025.

Source: Kettle & Fire