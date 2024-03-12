Nick’s Stick’s by Wenzel’s Farm, a Castleray company and producer of grass-fed beef, free-range turkey and chicken meat snacks, is announcing the addition of grass-fed venison snack sticks to the company’s offering.

Nick's Sticks grass-fed venison snack sticks. Courtesy Nick's Sticks.

The new Grass-Fed Venison Sticks will be unveiled at the Natural Products Expo West Show, being held in Anaheim, Calif., and will be offered in the current 1.7-ounce packages. These venison sticks feature meat from grass-fed deer, and like all Nick’s Sticks, there are no artificial colors and no sugar. They are paleo, Whole30 and keto approved and gluten-free certified.

“The addition of Grass-Fed Venison snack sticks is a big step for Nick’s in expanding our product line,” said Mark Vieth, president of Nick’s Sticks. “We are very excited to be able to provide a very natural, healthy, protein rich snack with an excellent flavor.”

Nick’s Sticks hand-crafts its snack sticks in small batches with 100% grass-fed beef, free-range turkey, and chicken. The meat snacks feature no artificial colors, MSG, soy, nitrates or nitrites. Additionally, no antibiotics or hormones are added.

Source: Nick's Sticks