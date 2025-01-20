Fast-casual seafood restaurant Captain D's is taking the next step in its global expansion strategy, signing a 20-unit franchise agreement for the United Kingdom. The agreement, signed with an experienced team of restaurant operators, will introduce Captain D's seafood offerings to Europe, starting with the first restaurant in the London area in 2025.

This development marks Captain D's first venture into Europe and its second international development agreement, following the recent announcement of its Canadian expansion in Toronto.

"We are highly enthused to bring our unique brand to the United Kingdom. Captain D's will bring our craveable seafood to the guests of the UK.," said Phil Greifeld, CEO of Captain D's. "Entering the UK with experienced restaurant operators underscores our commitment to our thoughtful international growth. This is just the beginning of our expansion of Captain D's quality seafood and hospitality to seafood lovers around the world."

"Our goal is not only to expand but to ensure we're building something sustainable and impactful," said Hair Parra, senior vice president of international operations and development for Captain D's. "The UK is a key market with immense potential, and by working closely with our master franchisees, we're confident that we'll deliver exceptional results. This agreement is a testament to Captain D's readiness to bring its proven model to the global stage."

The company is currently seeking master franchisees and multiunit operators to join in the brand's international expansion, with a focus on Canada, Central and Latin America, the Caribbean, Spain, the Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia.

Source: Captain D's