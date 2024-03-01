Captain D's is ready to go global. Coming off a year of firsts in domestic growth that included franchise agreements to develop in New York City, New York state and New Jersey, the brand recently signed its first-ever franchise development agreement in Canada to bring five Captain D's restaurants to the Greater Toronto Metropolitan Area. The company is naming Hair Parra to the newly created position of senior vice president, international operations and development. With Parra at the helm, Captain D's is ready to fully launch its global expansion plan.

"After more than five decades of consistent growth and success throughout the Southern United States, Captain D's has had a banner year of domestic development into the Northeast and now Canada," said Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D's.

Phil Greifeld, Captain D's CEO, said, "Our Unique brand will quickly capitalize upon an underserved and underpenetrated international expansion opportunity."

Parra has spent over 35 years leading international operations and development for well-known names such as Papa Johns, Benihana and Domino's. Since 2021, he's been overseeing international development for FAT Brands. Prior to that, he was chief operating officer of Wing Zone after spending over a decade as the company's vice president of international development. At Captain D's, Parra will continue pursuing opportunities for franchise development in Canada, as well as working with master and multiunit franchisees who want to bring Captain D's to Central and Latin America, the Caribbean, Spain, the Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia, among others.

Hair Parra, senior vice president of international operations and development at Captain D's. Courtesy Captain D’s.





"I've had the privilege of introducing many distinguished American restaurants to international audiences, and the one quality that stands out as a marker of success is the company's culture. Captain D's has one of the best I've ever seen," Parra said. "Truly great brands are built by people who care about the work they are doing and the people they are doing it with. Captain D's has a veteran team focused on providing franchise owners with quality food and superior operations to run their business. I am honored to be part of this exciting new global future for a company I respect so much."

Captain D's is poised for intercontinental success with its variety of flexible prototypes, including 22- and 44-seat dining rooms and a nimble Express model for to-go customers only. Parra believes these adaptable footprints will be key for a variety of real estate opportunities, including strip centers and nontraditional options such as airports and malls. Another key to Captain D's international growth is the popularity of its seafood and chicken menu offerings.

"People around the globe love fish and chicken, and Captain D's offers an extensive menu of both batter dipped and grilled fish options alongside ever-popular chicken menu," Parra said. "As we expand into new countries, we will pair the high-quality seafood and hospitality Captain D's has been built on with a creative and adaptable approach to understanding and respecting cultural variations. That's the way we'll deliver on our brand promise to new fans worldwide."

Captain D's is currently seeking master franchisees and multiunit operators to join in the brand's rapid international expansion, with a focus on Canada, Central and Latin America, the Caribbean, Spain, the Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia.

Source: Captain D's