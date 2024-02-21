Captain D's is announcing that Nan Ward has been promoted to chief operating officer. Ward has been with Captain D's since 2012 and most recently served as chief people development officer. In her new role, she will oversee all company operations, human resources, training and people development. This promotion comes as Captain D's recently announced a third consecutive year of same-store sales growth and franchise development agreements signed to propel the brand into new markets in the Northeastern United States and Canada.

"Over the past 12 years with Captain D's, Nan has made a defining impact on the company across many disciplines. She has a vast, hands-on background in operations and pairs it with savvy business acumen. It's a powerful combination that ensures Nan will excel as COO, leading our operations to even higher levels of excellence as we push into new regions," said Phil Greifeld, CEO and president of Captain D's.

Ward first joined Captain D's as a human resources manager and was named director of training in 2017. Along the way, she advanced the training department with new restaurant-opening support and video training programs for all levels of restaurant management. In 2019, Ward became chief people development officer for the brand, successfully managing people development, training, human resources and information technology.

Captain D's is charting a new course into the Northeastern United States and Canada with franchise development agreements signed over the last several months in New York, New Jersey and Toronto. Additional driving forces behind the brand's accelerated momentum are restaurant prototypes well-suited to the increasingly competitive real estate market, featuring efficient double drive-thrus, smaller footprints and cost-effective conversion opportunities. These flexible options are attracting multiunit and multiconcept franchisees who want to grow with Captain D's.

