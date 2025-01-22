The International Poultry Welfare Alliance is expanding its online training modules, now encompassing comprehensive content for broilers, layers and turkeys. This initiative builds upon the success of the broiler-focused modules introduced at the 2024 International Production & Processing Expo.

Developed in collaboration with the Center for the Optimization of Poultry at Fresno State University, these interactive modules provide education and training on the Key Welfare Indicator Guides established by IPWA. The modules offer flexible, asynchronous learning opportunities accessible to a diverse audience, including higher education learners, industry professionals and executive teams seeking to enhance their knowledge and leadership in poultry welfare.

At the 2025 IPPE, the education and training committee is hosting the first interactive in-person training session on Key Welfare Indicators at the trade show. This program offers continuing education credits and introduces a new immersive training experience. It is facilitated in partnership with COOP and the Professional Animal Auditor Certification Organization.

This training will take place Jan. 28, in the Georgia World Congress Center room B203. The training is free with IPPE registration. Participants must preenroll for one COOP training module to participate — it does not need to be completed prior to the start of the workshop. Participants will need a personal device to access QR codes — either a smartphone or tablet that can connect to the internet.

"The expansion of these training modules reflects our commitment to advancing poultry welfare education across various sectors," said Katy Tarrant, co-chair of the education and training committee and director of COOP. "By providing comprehensive resources for broilers, layers, and turkeys, we aim to reach a broader audience and promote best practices globally."

Since their initial release, the training modules have experienced strong growth in popularity, with a substantial increase in enrollments and positive feedback from participants.

Participants can enroll in the training modules through the COOP Academy platform. Each course is designed to be completed at the learner's own pace, with assessments to ensure comprehension and the option to receive a certificate upon successful completion.

Source: International Poultry Welfare Alliance