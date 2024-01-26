The International Poultry Welfare Alliance is announcing the launch of a comprehensive set of educational training modules designed to complement its Key Welfare Indicator (KWI) Guides. Developed in collaboration with Fresno State's Center for the Optimization of Poultry (COOP), these training modules aim to enhance industry knowledge and promote best practices in poultry welfare.

The collaboration between IPWA and COOP signifies a commitment to advancing poultry welfare through accessible and engaging educational content. The training modules cover each section of the IPWA's Key Welfare Indicator Guides.

"We are thrilled to unveil these educational training modules as part of our ongoing efforts to promote the highest standards of poultry welfare globally," said Nick Wolfenden from Cargill, co-chair of the Education and Training committee at IPWA. "Seeing the IPWA membership of industry and academics come together to identify the gap, collaborate, and implement such an impactful solution has been very fulfilling."

The courses are hosted through COOP using premier course development software, as well as visuals, ensuring a user-friendly experience for learners. Access to the modules will be available through the Fresno State website and the IPWA website. Four broiler-focused modules are live now, with plans for turkey and laying-hen training modules to be added in 2024 and translations into other languages scheduled for 2025.

"We are excited to contribute to the advancement of poultry welfare education by providing a platform for these training modules," said Dr. Katy Tarrant at COOP. "Our collaboration with IPWA reflects our shared commitment to delivering high-quality, accessible educational content."

View the complementary introduction training course here.

For more information about the educational training modules and how to access them, visit the COOP Academy.

Source: International Poultry Welfare Alliance