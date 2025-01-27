Health and fitness activities are growing in popularity worldwide, contributing to greater participation in fitness-oriented race events. These trends create new opportunities to promote the nutritional benefits of US red meat products to race participants, their families and to health and fitness communities. Race events also invite strong social media participation, which adds to the promotional reach for US red meat.

For two recent races on different continents, the nutritional benefits of US pork were on full display. In Seoul, South Korea, portable US pork wraps were distributed in the “Protein Charging Zone” following a marathon while in Medellin, Colombia, US pork was the protein sponsor of the country’s most popular cycling race.

Seoul, South Korea

With more than 10,000 runners participating at “Marvel Run Seoul 2024,” hosted by Disney Korea, the US Meat Export Federation promoted US pork as a nutritional protein snack to recharge energy after the race. USMEF staffed a booth named the “Protein Charging Zone,” where 1,200 portable US pork snacks were given to race participants. The protein snack was a US pork bulgogi wrap made from the Boston butt. Bulgogi is a popular seasoned pork dish in Korea.

Prior to the race, USMEF gave away tattoo stickers to draw race participants to the booth so they would know where to go to get their post-race snacks. Tattoo stickers are very popular in Korea among race participants and their supporters. Watch video of the event here.

Funding support for the race in Seoul was provided by the National Pork Board and USDA’s Market Access Program.

Medellin, Colombia

More than 10,500 cyclists and 40,000 visitors participated in and attended the three-day Giro De Rigo in Medellin, Colombia. Considered the largest sporting event in the country, the race is named after the famous Colombian cyclist and Olympic silver medal winner Rigoberto (Rigo) Urán.

US pork was the event’s sponsoring protein. US baby back ribs were promoted at Rigo’s restaurant for the two days prior to the race, and those who purchased the ribs received a US pork towel and pen. Also, included in the race kit given to the 10,500 cyclists were discount vouchers for the purchase of US pork. Following the race, a protein-rich US pork loin bowl was given to participants to recharge their energy.

Funding support for the event in Medellin was provided by United Soybean Board, Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council and USDA’s Regional Agricultural Promotion Program.

Source: US Meat Export Federation