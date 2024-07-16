USMEF recently held the third edition of “MEAT IN” CALI 2024, a networking event for importers and potential customers in Cali, a major city in southwest Colombia with about 2.3 million residents. Eleven importers participated with 33 potential customers from the hotel, restaurant and catering sector, all interested in the prospects of buying and selling U.S. pork and beef.

Following USMEF presentations on U.S. production, grain feeding and quality attributes of U.S. pork and beef, USMEF Chef Nicolás Diáz provided cutting demonstrations and discussed opportunities in Cali for specific pork and beef cuts. Chef Diáz also designed a lunch menu that highlighted the quality attributes of menu items using those cuts.

Funding for the networking event was provided by the National Pork Board, Beef Checkoff Program, soybean and corn checkoff programs and USDA’s Market Access Program.

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation