The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for frozen, fully cooked Wegmans breaded chicken breast nuggets that may be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically bone fragments. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that this product should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the product is no longer available for purchase.

The frozen, fully cooked breaded chicken breast nugget product was produced on Aug. 26, 2024. The following product is subject to the public health alert:

46-ounce plastic packages containing “Wegmans FAMILY PACK FULLY COOKED Breaded Chicken Breast with Rib Meat” and a best-if-used-by date 08 26 25, located on the back of the packaging next to the barcode in the lower right corner.

The product subject to the public health alert bears establishment number “P-33944” inside the USDA mark of inspection. This item was produced solely for Wegmans Food Markets and distributed to retail locations in Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

FSIS was notified of the issue after Wegmans received multiple consumer complaints of bone fragments in the frozen fully cooked breaded chicken breast nugget product.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Source: USDA's FSIS