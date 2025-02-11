The Private Label Manufacturers Association is announcing a new format for its 2025 Annual Meeting & Leadership Conference, set for April 2-4 at the Mountain Shadows Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Themed “Private Brands: Spirit of the Past, Force for the Future,” the two-day conference unites manufacturers, retailers and others to discuss trends in private brands and retailing.

Attendees will have a completely new experience compared to previous conferences. Sessions will be more flexible and interactive.

Jack Sinclair, CEO of Sprouts, tops the list of two dozen speakers with in-depth knowledge of industry challenges and opportunities. All speakers will present fresh, unique perspectives on key topics facing food and nonfood categories.

Trending topics on the agenda:

-“Turning Private Labels into Powerhouse Brands”

-“Accelerating Innovation for Private Brands”

-“Adapting to a Changing Consumer Landscape”

Plus, one of the panel discussions will examine the impact of GLP-1 medicine and ways to seize store brand opportunities.

“PLMA is thrilled to announce the new format and dynamic speaker lineup,” said PLMA President Peggy Davies. “We look forward to welcoming some of the top minds in business who will address impactful topics to educate and inspire attendees.”

Speakers include:

Maria Arand, director, office of the customer team, 84.51° and Kroger, “Private Brand & Consumer Behavior: Adapting to a Changing Consumer Landscape."

Burt P. Flickinger III, managing director, Strategic Resource Group, “Saving America: Private Brands Helping Retailers, Consumers, and Farmers.”

Rachel Dalton, head of retail insights North America, Kantar, “Accelerating Innovation for Private Label Brands.”

Angus McQuat, partner, McKinsey, “Turning Private Labels into Powerhouse Brands.”

Neil Saunders, president, Retail GlobalData, “Innovation and Trends in Private Label.”

Sally Lyons Wyatt, global EVP and chief advisor, consumer goods and foodservice insights, Circana, “From Growth to Transformation: The US Private Brand Opportunity.”

Thomas Bailey, executive director, consumer foods, RaboResearch Food & Agribusiness, “The Perfect Storm (for private label growth).”

Along with addressing pertinent industry topics, the event is when the Class of 2025 is inducted into the Private Label Hall of Fame. This is a time to honor those who have made significant contributions to the growth and development of the global private-label industry.

Source: Private Label Manufacturers Association