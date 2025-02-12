Motion Industries Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair and operation replacement parts and a provider of industrial technology solutions, signed a definitive purchase agreement to acquire the net operating assets of Thompson Industrial Supply Inc. The transaction is expected to close at the end of February 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Family owned and operated in California since its beginnings in 1969, Thompson is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga with a second location in South El Monte. Focusing on both large and small customer companies, the distributor provides bearings, gear reducers, motors, hydraulics, industrial automation, and pneumatics, plus in-house fabrications and belt shop services. The Rancho Cucamonga location’s enhanced fabrication capabilities feature two mills, three lathes, a key seater machine, a CNC lathe, a CNC milling machine center, robotic welders, a gearbox modification shop and a custom hydraulic hose shop.

Majority owner Gary Thompson will transition the business while other family members will continue in their roles post close.

Thompson said, “This partnership unlocks significant growth opportunities as we introduce a new era of customer service with an expanded range of offerings and resources. Moreover, our strong strategic and cultural alignment completes the perfect fit.”

“Thompson Industrial Supply is a highly reputable business, and we are thrilled to have their incredibly talented employees join the Motion team,” said James Howe, president of Motion. “We also look forward to further bolstering our leadership position and impact to the Southern California market.”

The company employs 45 between the two locations.

Source: Motion Industries Inc.