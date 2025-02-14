Busch Group USA, headquartered in Virginia Beach, Va., has expanded its market presence by acquiring Total Maintenance Solutions LLC, in Milan, Ill. This strategic acquisition brings together two companies in the vacuum and overpressure industry, strengthening Busch’s market position.

Busch Group USA President, Turgay Ozan said, “TMS has built a strong reputation for exceptional responsiveness, timely delivery, and cost-saving solutions for its customers. We welcome TMS and its growing business into the Busch Group family of companies.”

After 25 years of healthy competition and growth, this collaboration—founded on shared expertise, resources and relationships—aims to bring significant value to all team members, customers and suppliers. “Our initial strategy is to leverage our combined strengths in the food packaging and protein markets to drive accelerated growth and innovation,” said Ozan.

In 2018, St. Martin Holdings Co., based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, acquired TMS. Following the acquisition by Busch, TMS will continue to operate as an independent division, keeping all staff unchanged. Customers and distributors will continue working with their established TMS contacts, and the company will maintain production of its Made in USA rotary vane vacuum pumps, rotary lobe blowers and other vacuum solutions.

TMS General Manager, Jeff Schmidt, said, “As our leadership team engaged with Busch, it became clear that we share common values and a vision for the future. Both companies emphasize a family-oriented culture, technical craftsmanship and a commitment to customer success. This acquisition provides TMS with enhanced resources, allowing us to offer even more vacuum solutions to our customers while providing expanded growth opportunities for our employees.”

St. Martin Holdings Co. President, Nick Taiber, said, “We acquired TMS as part of our generational operating company portfolio. While we rarely sell businesses, the fit with Busch was too compelling to overlook. This acquisition offers a true win-win-win for all parties involved. We’re excited for Busch and TMS as they embark on the next phase of growth and development.”

Source: Busch Group